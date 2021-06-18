For 51 years, the Kappa Kappa Gamma CU Alumnae Club has held an annual flower sale, with proceeds going to local organizations.
The 2021 edition was a doozy.
The sale on April 30 and May 1 at Champaign’s Indian Acres Swimming Club raised $6,350. The money will go to the Champaign-based DREAAM (Driven to Reach Excellence and Academic Achievement for Males) organization.
On Thursday morning, Tracy Dace and the DREAAMers met with Kappa alumnae club President Ginger Mills and flower sale Chairwoman Gail McWilliams to get a really big check.
“This is all from the sale of flowers,” said Jayne DeLuce, who handles publicity for the club. “That’s a lot of flowers.”
The amount is the third-highest total raised during the alumnae club’s sale.
The Kappas bought the flowers from Ropp’s Flower Factory in Gibson City.
“They give us a break on the cost,” DeLuce
said. “They deliver it, and what we don’t sell, they take back.”
This year’s sale got help from Dace and some of the DREAAMers, who pitched in during the event.
“It was the best I’ve ever felt about it, because we don’t always get to be in direct contact with the organization we’re supporting,” DeLuce said.
The 2021 sale was the first since 2019. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.
Over the years, the Kappas have raised $117,000 for different area charities.