Several creative ways to celebrate Father’s Day will be lining the aisles at this morning’s Market at the Square in Urbana.
Many of the market’s vendors are selling products tailor-made for the big day, including hot sauce, meat and canned goods.
”For Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, the market usually does pretty well,” market director Bryan Heaton said, noting the market’s appeal to gift seekers.
Good weather certainly helps business at the market, which is held in the parking lot of Lincoln Square Mall. Luckily for the market’s vendors, there’s plenty of that in store today.
”As long as the weather’s good, it should be a pretty nice day to come to the market,” Heaton added.
There are plenty of gift ideas for last-second shoppers. Berries & Flour and Tiger Gardens have offerings of jams, salsas and soups in Row 2. Hot sauce specialists Regal Gecko and Weird Meat Boyz will be stationed a few tents down from each other along Illinois Street. They’ll pair nicely with offerings from Allison Centennial and Triple S Farms, who will be selling meat along the same corridor.
An interesting gift option? Umland, who will be selling freeze-dried cheese right next to Allison Centennial. More traditional options exist in row four, where Grandpa’s Millwork and Bad Bear Pottery offer hand-crafted woodwork and pottery.