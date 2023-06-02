The circus came to Tolono on Thursday, bringing a lion, horses, clowns, trapeze artists and so much more.
The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, based in Hugo, Okla., was scheduled to perform two evening shows at East Side Park.
Next stop for the Culpepper & Merriweather act is Oxford, Ind. The circus has shows scheduled in the coming weeks throughout Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
Culpepper & Merriweather will visit 231 cities this season, said Tina “Skeeter the Clown” Bausch.
Tolono will be an every-other-year stop.
The East Side Park event was a fundraiser for the upcoming Tolono Fun Day, scheduled for June 23-24 at West Side Park.
Discounted tickets for the circus were sold ahead of time until Wednesday and full price the day of the shows.
Local radio personality Diane Ducey was the ring master during the welcome.
There was excitement in the community about the circus. Ducey heard about it.
“They were saying ‘It’s so great that the circus is coming back,’” she said.
Culpepper & Merriweather reached out to the Tolono Fun Day committee earlier in the year.
“They came to one of our meetings and made a pitch ‘Çan we do this as a fundraiser for your festival? We’ve done it in the past,’” Ducey said. “It is kind of a relationship thing.
“They tour all over the place.”