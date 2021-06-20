Top of the Morning, June 20, 2021
Here’s more on Jeri Bidner, the 100-year-old farm girl we featured in Saturday’s News-Gazette and with a photo gallery at news-gazette.com:
Her love of horses started at an early age. As a girl, she rode a pony named Snowball “everywhere, including to her one-room schoolhouse near Bellflower,” said her daughter, Kim Clemmons
- . “Snowball got loose one morning and came in their schoolhouse looking for her.”
- Friday’s big surprise — a buggy ride behind a Clydesdale — was perfect. “She always loves watching the commercials during the Super Bowl because she loves the Budweiser commercials featuring the Clydesdales.”
- Her physical strength comes not from lifting weights but milking cows as a child. That, and a healthy diet — fruits, vegetables and a concoction of vinegar and honey every morning — keeps her going strong.
- By the numbers: She taught Sunday
- school at Osman Immanuel Lutheran Church for 60-plus years, mowed her own yard into her 80s and had seven children, including six in an eight-year span.
She’s a big fan of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Drew Brees
- and cutting the rug. In high school, she’d meet up with a friend named Dorothy and head to B&J’s in Farmer City, “a place where kids from all the surrounding towns would go to dance,” Clemmons said. ”She said if they went with girlfriends instead of a boy, you could dance with anyone you wanted to.”
- She voluntarily quit driving a few years ago for reasons that we can all relate to: “Other drivers made her nervous with the speeds they were driving.”