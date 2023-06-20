Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
We’ve just put the finishing touches on the next issue of Central Illinois Business magazine, which will be available at the end of the month. To get your hands on one, stop by our offices in Champaign or email me at ndugan@news-gazette.com.
We’re continuing our yearlong theme of female-owned businesses around the area, and this issue has three more excellent profiles:
The United Way of Champaign County is getting ready to mark a century of helping community members in need, as well as a decade with CEO Sue Grey
- at the helm.
A look at Monyok Leadership, brainchild of Catlin native Annie Monyok, whose seminars help other business leaders learn how to manage their employees.
- A profile of
Bekki Ramirez, who with her sister, Jennifer Thompson
- , co-owns Beltone hearing-aid outlets in Bradley, Champaign, Danville, Champaign, Rantoul and Watseka — a business handed down from their parents, who moved the family to Champaign in 1968 to open their first location.
That’s in addition to columns from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce touting its new e-commerce initiative, Locally Yours, and from Age-Friendly Champaign-Urbana about the plethora of options for those looking to take a “staycation” this summer.
And, as noted previously in this space, we’re still taking nominations for our annual Forty Under 40 Class of 2023. The deadline is July 26, with winners to be honored in the October/November issue and at a banquet Oct. 19 in Champaign. If you have someone in mind, head to news-gazette.com for the form.