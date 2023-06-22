We’re deep into voting season for this year’s People’s Choice awards, and we’re looking to hear from more of you.
Now in its sixth year, our initiative aims to honor the area’s best businesses and service providers as chosen by you, their customers and clients. We’ve been expanding it every year, and there are now more than 185 categories.
Voting for this year’s awards is open through midnight July 7, and we’re looking for as much input as we can get. Just head to news-gazette.com and click on the People’s Choice banner at the top of the page. You can submit a ballot once a day through the end of the voting period. And tell your friends to weigh in, as well.
Awards will be handed out for first, second and third place in each category, with winners honored both in a magazine in August and at a celebratory banquet set for Sept. 4 at Riggs Beer Co. in east Urbana. We’ll have pictures from that event in print and online, as well.
So head to our website and get those votes in to show your support. And if your don’t see your favorite on the list this year, set a reminder for next May so you can nominate it for People’s Choice 2024.