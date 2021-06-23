Top of the Morning, June 23, 2021
Since purchasing property at Bayles Lake just west of Loda, Gary Precin and his family have embraced the community’s restoration initiative: planting trees, protecting wildlife, picking up trash.
That push continues with a fundraiser on July 4 highlighted by a visit from two Super Bowl champs from the Chicago Bears. Dan Hampton and Otis Wilson will be on hand for nine holes of golf at Lakeview Country Club, a lunchtime autograph session, a free concert by the Chicago 6 and a steak dinner at Murdock’s Place in Loda.
Hampton and his wife, Gina, didn’t hesitate when asked to help by Precin, general manager of Joe Rizza Ford in Orland Park. Gina has family on Bayles Lake and is familiar with the tree-planting project. The area offers “peace and therapy, away from the hustle and bustle,” she said. “We’re glad to help.”
Hampton, Wilson and Steve McMichael are members of the Chicago 6. McMichael will be unable to attend the Bayles Lake event as he continues his battle with ALS.
“He passes along his best wishes,” Gina said.
For ticket information, reach out to the country club (217-386-2335 or lakeviewgolf147@gmail.com) or Murdock’s (217-386-9505). Proceeds will benefit the Bayles Lake Auxiliary as well as Paxton-Buckley-Loda football and cheerleading programs.
“We believe this is a great way to give back to the community and bring people together to enjoy a wonderful Fourth of July,” Precin said.