A 14-year Major League Baseball catcher in Darrin Fletcher. A former quarterback with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers in Zeke Bratkowski. The current University of Illinois men’s golf coach in Mike Small and current Butler men’s basketball coach in Thad Matta.
Those four Vermilion County sports stars of the past are once again back in the spotlight. Along with a few dozen others from the surrounding area when the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame inducts its first class at 7 p.m. Saturday at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. All told, 54 individuals and 15 teams will be honored on Saturday at a delayed in-person banquet because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 15 months after the class was initially unveiled.
Almost 700 tickets have been requested for the event, according to Joe Dunagan, the general manager at Palmer Arena.
Those in attendance will honor the following athletes, coaches, legends and teams:
Athletes: Zeke Bratkowski (Schlarman), Richard Byrd (Milford), Mike Christian (Schlarman), Candace Dark (Fountain Central, Ind.), Greg Davis (Schlarman), Tony Davis (Schlarman), Wilbur Dickson (Danville), Darrin Fletcher (Oakwood), Mike Hatfield (Hoopeston), Tiffany Johnson (Danville), Anthony Jones (Danville), Steve Jones (Danville Area Community College), Richard Klein (Schlarman), Joe Krakoski (Westville), Lia Lukkarenin (Oakwood), Greg Matta (Hoopeston), Kristin McBride (Hoopeston Area), Bill Newton (Rockville, Ind.), Kyle O’Brien (DACC), Brittany Rayburn (Attica, Ind.), Ron Rigoni (Danville), Tom Smerdel (Danville), Josh Smith (Attica, Ind.), Gabe Spezia (Westville), Willie Stinson (Schlarman), Rich Stoll (Attica, Ind.), Melvin Whitlock (Danville), Stephanie White (Seeger, Ind.), Sean Wilkus (Westville) and Bryan Williams (Schlarman).
Coaches: Roger Beals (Chrisman), Greg Colby (Schlarman), Randy Feller (Hoopeston), Gene Gourley (Danville), Terry Hill (DACC), Greg Kirby (Danville), Dave Markwell (Oakwood), Thad Matta (Hoopeston), Clayton Miller (Westville), Paul Shebby (Danville and Schlarman), Mike Small (Danville), John Spezia (DACC), Joe Springer (DACC) and Ray Wittmann (Oakwood)
Legends: Glenn Brasel (Hoopeston), Fowler Connell (Danville Commerical-News), Jim Hellwig (Fountain Central, Ind.), Gene Lash (Danville), Jim Richards (Hoopeston), Max Shaffer (WDAN radio), Jim Sheppard (WDAN radio), Virgil Sweet (Covington, Ind.) and Ned Whitesell (Danville)
Teams: Attica (Ind.) 2001 boys’ basketball, Chrisman 1988 boys’ cross-country, Chrisman 1988 girls’ cross-country, DACC 1991 men’s basketball, DACC 1994 men’s cross-country, DACC 1993 women’s cross-country, Danville 1982 boys’ golf, Danville 1946 boys’ tennis, Danville 1925 boys’ track and field, Fountain Central (Ind.) 1983 football, North Vermillion (Ind.) 2002 girls’ basketball, Schlarman 1980 football, Seeger (Ind.) 2004 football, Turkey Run (Ind.) 1996 softball and Westville 1923 football