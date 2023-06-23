Champaign’s Dan Irwin owns a “few” remote-control planes. OK, actually about 20 of them.
The Champaign County RC Club vice president is in charge of an upcoming special event scheduled for June 29 to July 1.
The Warbirds and Classics Fly for Fun will be held at the organization’s flying field at 3616 W. Bloomington Road, C, about 2 miles west of Mattis Avenue.
The public is encouraged to attend the free event, with the model planes flying and on display each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The large model planes are from both world wars, plus any that are 50 years or older.
“It doesn’t have to be a Warbird,” Irwin said. “It can be a Piper Cub or anything, as long as it is classified 50 years old.”
Irwin is bringing his Fokker D7, which has an 87-inch wingspan and a 55 cc engine.
Irwin expects about 60 pilots to attend, including a handful from outside Illinois. Many will have two or three planes with them.
Trophies will be awarded for the top plane as voted on by the pilots and the best as voted by the spectators. The pilot traveling the farthest will also be recognized.
Irwin, 70, has been flying RC planes since he was 13 years old.
Besides twice-a-year events, the club also offers free flying lessons each Thursday night during the summer.
For more information about the event and the lessons, contact Irwin at 217-417-0198.