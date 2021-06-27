Top of the Morning, June 27, 2021
The 26th Run Mahomet benefiting Mahomet Area Youth Club is Aug. 6-7 (register here). Among those participating …
Urbana’s Martha McSims turns 50 on April 18, 2026. She has until then to complete 45 more 5Ks.
“I am passionate about a lot of things, running being at the top of the list,” she said. “I like to make everything I do fun and have meaning to it.”
Jazzed by the return of “live” running events,
McSims kicked off her ambitious 50-races-by-her-50th-birthday project in April (Run Mahomet will be No. 6).
“The goal will be to run 10 5Ks from April to April,” she said. “I am taking pictures of each race with the people that ran it with me. I think it’s going to be very memorable to go through it in five years and look back on it.”
The Mahomet race holds meaning in that it was one of her first after picking up the sport. A week after the 2017 race, she suffered an injury that still bothers her today.
“I am in more pain when I am not moving,” she said, “which means I get to run.”
A lot. She predicts the next five years will be “an awesome journey” — no matter what anybody says.
“My friends and family think I lost my marbles a long time ago,” she said. “Seriously, my family, including my wife, admires my determination to not let my chronic pain get me down and keep doing the things I enjoy doing. My life motto is: Just. Keep. Moving.”