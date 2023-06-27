An accurate cow and a lucky number made Barb Cicone a happy woman at Tolono Fun Days.
Cicone won the popular Cow Drop competition — and a $400 prize — when Eliza hovered over square No. 9 and let loose. It marked the second Cow Drop title in as many tries for the 73-year-old, who had to split the winnings in ‘99 — the year the family moved to Tolono — thanks to a messy effort that took up two squares.
“I guess every 24 years I should buy tickets,” said Cicone, whose love of all things No. 9 stems from her birthday (Nov. 9).
Cicone wasn’t on hand when Eliza, an 18-month-old mini highland from Humble Hobby Farm in Urbana, relieved herself. Good news traveled fast, though.
“I got a call right away,” she said. “I was flabbergasted.”
Grateful, too. Cicone donated part of her winnings to festival organizers “to go toward fireworks,” she said. “I wanted to contribute and help out because it’s one of our town’s better events.”