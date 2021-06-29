Top of the Morning, June 29, 2021
The Rev. Willie Comer can’t remember the last time he enjoyed a Friday night date with his wife, Zabrina.
That’s a good thing, both admit, in that it reflects the success of C-U’s Midnight Basketball League, which is about to start its seventh year of doing community good.
Responding to a Facebook post that included a News-Gazette story about the early days of MBL, Comer posted on Monday: “6 years ago God challenged us to start Midnight Basketball and 6 years later we are still meeting the needs of 11-20-year-olds on Friday nights. I praise you Jesus for sustainability ... Thank you CU for all of the support! Now it’s time to start another gym site!”
Currently hosting games at Champaign’s Stratton Academy and Douglass Community Center, Comer & Co. are hoping to expand into Urbana, with Brookens Administrative Center the preferred option. That would allow continued growth for a program that has provided a safe — and competitive — haven for junior high and high school students.
“Urbana needs to have their own site,” said Comer, pastor at Berean Covenant Church of Champaign and Youth For Christ executive director.
Up next: the return of Campference, a street basketball tournament meant to encourage C-U’s younger set. Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it will take place July 12-16 along Champaign’s Hedge Road and at Urbana’s Salt & Light with the winners from each site squaring off to determine a C-U champion. Mayors and police chiefs from C-U will be on hand to provide encouragement.
If you’d like to pitch in — on Friday nights, with the Campference or finding a gym in Urbana — reach out to Comer at 217-356-1176.
“We’re very proud, very ecstatic that we’re still able to give the kids a place that is Christ-centered and a place that they know is going to be safe,” he said.