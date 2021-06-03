Top of the Morning, June 3, 2021
There is neither a time limit nor dress code for Saturday’s celebration of life for Centennial Hall of Famer Andrew Cotner at the Illinois Terminal Building in downtown Champaign.
As pointed out in an obituary that published Tuesday and can be read at news-gazette.com, Saturday’s tributes (visitation at 1 p.m., words from loved ones at 3, celebration at 3:30 until, well, as long as it takes) come on a day many high school baseball players will be involved in postseason games in a sport that brought so much joy to Mr. Cotner. “Nothing more fitting than boys coming straight from a game in their uniform!” it read.
“He’d be very humbled,” longtime friend John Wubbolding said.
Before Mr. Cotner died May 5 after a long battle with cancer, friends did their best to treat him right. In February, several accompanied him on a trip to Florida (pictured). In March, a group of 50 presented his Centennial Hall of Fame plaque at a special induction ceremony.
“It really lifted his spirits,” Wubbolding said, “being surrounded by people he loved. It meant everything to him.”