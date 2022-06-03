Top of the Morning, June 3, 2022
Are you ready to rock, classic style? Then zip over to Monticello tonight.
The first edition of Allerton Park’s concert series starts at 6 p.m. with a performance by Last Minute. The group, based in central Illinois, just celebrated its first anniversary. It will play songs by Joan Jett, Carole King, the Eurythmics and some of its originals. Last Minute will be followed at 7:30 by Green Diamond Express.
In 2021, Allerton held smaller concerts, albeit more frequent. This year, it is returning to its pre-pandemic format.
“There’s nothing like hearing music on the Gatehouse Lawn,” said Steve Hoffman, Allerton assistant director for marketing and communications. “It’s just a real beautiful venue.”
The monthly series is sponsored by the Ayers family.
A donation of $5 per person or $10 per family is suggested.
Food trucks will be available at each concert. Today, Piato’s and Jimmy John’s will be on hand.
On July 1, Billy Galt & The Blues Deacons will perform as part of the Reds, Whites and Blues concert. Mississippi Heat is also scheduled.
On Aug. 12, the Irish Fest returns with music provided by Broken Brogue and Téada.
On Sept. 9, Stone & Snow and Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes are slated for Summers End.
The series concludes Oct. 8 with Campfire Jamboree. The Okee Dokee Brothers at 7:30 p.m.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.