To mark the 20th anniversary of The Rural Patriot’s participation in Arthur’s elaborate Fourth of July fireworks show, a giant mural depicting the scene is nearing completion on a downtown wall.
The Walldogs arrived Wednesday and should be finished by Sunday, just as the Strawberry Jam Festival is wrapping up. The mural — based off of a photo by Champaign’s Craig Pessman — shows The Rural Patriot riding a horse while carrying an American flag with a 500-foot wall of fireworks as a backdrop.
The idea was pitched to Arthur fireworks organizer Larry Schlabach by Mattoon’s Krista Lewin shortly before her death last August. “She was always super enthusiastic about what we did,” Schlabach said. “She told me, ‘Larry, you need to paint a mural in downtown of The Rural Patriot, and you need to do it now. It’s what Arthur needs.’”
Schlabach and two other “Niagara Falls Fellows” — Lamar Hostetler and Russ Brough — followed through, getting the OK to proceed from community leaders, including building owner George Fritz.
The Walldogs, a traveling group of skilled painters, studied a Pessman photo (left) taken at a recent Arthur Freedom Celebration. Their work is playing out on the north wall on First Neighbor Bank along Vine Street.
“It’s exciting,” Fritz said. “It’s a super nice addition to downtown, a super nice promotion of our wonderful fireworks.”
This year’s fireworks show is July 1. Schlabach said a ceremony recognizing the mural — and including the placement of a plaque — is in the works.
“What the Walldogs are doing is amazing,” Schlabach said. “This feels like just the start of something. Everyone’s excited about it and talking about it, and it’s already made an impact in the community. I think it will inspire people to do more things.”