Top of the Morning, June 30, 2022
Updates on Monday’s Champaign County Freedom Celebration:
Today is the deadline to register to walk the 11:05 a.m. parade along Kirby and Lincoln avenues (sign up at July4th.net). Freedom Celebration committee chair Lanna Bartko
- said “if you have a car or even a band, there’s still time.” The parade last took place in 2019. “We’re thrilled to have the full program back, and we’re ready to go.”
- At 9 p.m., our
Scott Beatty will emcee the fireworks show from a stage near the corner of Kirby and First Street. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. with the soundtrack airing on WHMS 97.5-FM and WKIO 107.9-FM. That caps a daylong radio celebration that includes a unique “Penny For Your Thoughts” (9-11 a.m. on WDWS 1400-AM) produced and hosted by Ed Bond, who considers July 4 “a very important and special day.” Bond’s father, Robert, died on July 4 in 2012. The music, he said, is one way to honor him. Our veteran engineer will replay the 2019 “Ice Cream and Independence” concert at the Virginia Theatre as well as Roger Huddleston’s patriotic and poignant reading of the Declaration of Independence. “I’ve done this for a number of years and enjoy it every time,” Bond said of his holiday tribute. We’ll post the podcast at news-gazette.com.