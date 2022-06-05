Top of the Morning, June 5, 2022
Made aware of an Instagram post on May 24 showing workers replacing the artificial turf at Memorial Stadium, Rob Kowalski and Lacey Rains Lowe sprang into action. The Champaign city planners hopped in Lowe’s van to visit the home of Illinois football in search of scraps that could be used at a pop-up park now taking shape in the Garden Hills neighborhood.
Their timing was perfect. Getting the OK from a project manager at the stadium — and quick help from the city’s operations staff, which needed two trips to lug six heavy rolls back to Hedge Court — the Champaign crew struck gold. As a result, kids soon will be playing soccer and football not in dirt but on a surface the Illini used last fall.
“All of the stars kind of aligned for it to work out,” Lowe said.
See for yourself at Friday’s Garden Hills Park-Raising Party (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), where the volunteer work of many will be on display during a community celebration. The finished product will include a basketball court, shade sails, an RC track and flowers provided by Clearview Farm.
The turf, which otherwise would have wound up in a trash heap, is a neat touch.
“It’s nice to give it extended life,” Lowe said.