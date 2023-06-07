Happy 150th, Atwood
For Sue Falk, the highlight of Atwood’s celebration in 1973 wasn’t when Mayor Bob Beery crowned her Centennial Queen, an honor that included a trip to Disney World.
It was the happy mass of humanity — many wearing period costumes and sporting beards grown for the occasion — that descended on the village connecting Douglas and Piatt counties.
“The festival just gave me the opportunity to feel real pride about where I lived,” Falk said. “There was no conflict, no negativity going on. Everyone was happy. It was a chance for me to invite my friends to show them where I lived.”
Falk and Beery will take part in Sunday’s Atwood Sesquicentennial (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park), which includes carriage rides, a steam engine demonstration, a Mark Twain impersonator, a puppet show and historical exhibits. Fifty years ago, Beery helped bury a time capsule that he’ll help open at 11 a.m. Sunday. Now retired, the 82-year-old is curious as to what’s inside.
The items will eventually be put on display at this summer’s Apple Dumpling Festival, said sesquicentennial organizer Ginger Denton.
Like Falk, Beery and so many others, Denton has fond memories of the 100th birthday bash. She’s confident Atwood will party hearty again this weekend.
“It doesn’t seem that long ago, but times goes so fast,” Beery said. “This is a small community, but it’s a good community with friendly people.”