Selecting Champaign Fire Department Station No. 6 as June’s recipient of American Legion Post 24’s award for proper display of the American flag was a no-brainer.
Recognizing the crew for their care of Old Glory, however, was a bit trickier.
It took Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky four trips to the station on West Windsor Road to hand-deliver the good news to the busy crew, which kept getting called out. When Zelinksky finally found an opening to present Dominic Pasquini the plaque, “right in the middle of my (speech), the alarm went off,” Pasquini apologizing for having to cut the ceremony short.
“I told him not a problem, because in the past two days, I got a glimpse of what a day in the life at Station 6 must be like,” Zelinsky said.
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s flag recognition? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net