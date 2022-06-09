Of Kyle Davenport’s four career holes-in-one, Saturday’s was probably the most important and definitely the most affordable.
The ace at the 150-yard eighth hole at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet helped the 34-year-old Champaign man win his first Naughtin Open title. Better yet, his tab at the 19th hole was “about five bucks,” as Davenport only had to buy a drink for his playing partner, David Deschler.
“The group behind us was about four holes behind, and the group in front was already gone,” Davenport said. “All in all, it was a pretty cheap hole-in-one.”
The balls used for his two most recent aces are on a shelf at home (above). The first two are at his parents’ house. A finance manager at Loman-Ray Insurance, the 2010 UI grad has already heard from golfers who have played the sport for much longer without a hint of a hole-in-one.
His secret? “Just lucky, I guess.”