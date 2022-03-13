Top of the Morning, March 13, 2022
Monticello High School boys’ basketball coach Kevin Roy was the subject of a Letter to the Editor on Friday, not for his Xs and Os but his wardrobe.
“His sport coat, dress shirt and tie shout out respect for the game, the fans and himself.”
We turned to the expert — his wife, Keely — to dig deeper.
“He’s always dressed game-appropriate,” she said. “Even before coming to Monticello — freshman and JV coach at Neoga — he made sure to look the part. I think it gets him in the right mindset: Time to get down to business.”
Sideline fashion has changed in the COVID-19 era, with many coaches ditching the suit-and-tie look for a more relaxed approach.
At Monticello, the players follow Coach’s lead, dressing up for school on game day.
“It may seem old-school, but he believes that how you present yourself to others is how you will carry yourself,” Keely said. “He wants to represent his community, his school and his team the best way he can.”