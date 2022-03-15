Top of the Morning, March 15, 2022
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Judah Christian’s Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga.
***
Next week, Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga will join 31 classmates on Judah Christian’s traditional senior trip to Bradenton, Fla., a combination of fun (beach, Busch Gardens, snorkeling) and goodwill (packing lunches as part of a service project at Azinger Family Compassion Center).
“It’s a special time for the seniors as an opportunity to come together as a class to serve others, but also as a fun outlet after all of the work we’ve put into our high school years,” Lowry said. “It is one final, major opportunity to make memories as a class and reflect on the time we’ve spent at Judah.”
Lowry and Tapuaiga do so much more than write for us.
Tapuaiga plays volleyball and runs track and takes part in student council, math team and the newspaper. Her senior year highlights include homecoming week and beating Arthur Christian in volleyball. On tap: “More class-bonding opportunities,” she said.
A four-year volleyball player, Lowry has been involved in National Honor Society, math team, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, student council, drama club, the newspaper and worship team. Beside next week’s trip, she is looking forward to “attending our final prom and doing all of the things that come along with graduation.”