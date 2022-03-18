Eager to jump into a cold body of water this weekend? Lake of the Woods has an event just for you.
On Saturday, the Mahomet site (1702 E. Prairie View Road) is hosting the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.
The dip in the water is scheduled for noon. Temperatures are forecast for the low 40s. Not quite polar, but close enough.
“Our season typically runs from mid-February through March,” said Michelle Mayer, Special Olympics Illinois assistant director of media and public relations. “Some years, it might warm up a little bit. But some years, it is still pretty cold. The water will still be pretty chilly.”
Thanks to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the plunge is again being held in person. Mayer is hoping for 200-plus plungers to participate. The more the merrier.
“We’re excited to have people back out there,” Mayer said.
The Mahomet event is one of more than 24 plunges in the state sponsored by the Special Olympics. The goal is to raise more $2 million.
Polar plunges aren’t new as fundraisers for Special Olympics, which has been hosting the frigid dives for more than two decades.
Before the polar plunge, there will be a Donut Dash at 9 a.m. sponsored by GEICO in Mahomet.
Register online at plungeillinois.com.