Top of the Morning, March 2, 2022
Mahomet farmer Doug Schroeder has stayed true to his word by putting one of his valued possessions up for auction to benefit the Mahomet Area Youth Club.
It’s a basketball autographed by every Illinois men’s basketball coach since Lou Henson. That includes Brad Underwood’s signature, which Schroeder added after his winning bid in 2018 — at a golf outing in Urbana in which both were participating.
“I felt like a little kid asking him to sign,” Schroeder said. “But he was a good sport about it.”
Later, at an Illini Rebounders meeting, Schroeder met Underwood again and promised him: “If you win a Big Ten championship, I’ll put it back up for auction.” Keep in mind, Underwood’s Illini weren’t nearly as good as they are today. Still, “I don’t remember him disagreeing,” Schroeder said.
So when the Illini won the Big Ten tournament last March, Schroeder held up his end of the deal. The silent bid portion of this year’s MAYC auction tipped off Tuesday — yep, the basketball’s part of it — ahead of Saturday’s “Hats Off to Our Community Supporters” in-person celebration at the I Hotel and Conference Center. Visit mahometyouth.org for ticket and bidding information.
MAYC’s Gary Matthews hatched the autographed basketball idea, even traveling to Kansas to retrieve it after it was signed by Bill Self and Bruce Weber.
It was fitting who won it in Round 1. Schroeder and his wife, Stacy, are both 1983 UI grads who are big into hoops. They plan to bid again in hopes of keeping the signed basketball until Doug can challenge Coach again.
“I’m going to try to win it back — anything I can do to help the club,” he said.