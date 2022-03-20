Top of the Morning, March 20, 2022
Monday’s 105th birthday celebration for Jean Shumaker will include cake, yellow roses and plenty of stories.
Like when Jean was attending a one-room schoolhouse in Jay County in Indiana, where her teacher arrived each day by horse. Her five great-grandchildren get a kick out of that one.
Born in 1917, Jean credits “clean living” and “a happy life” for reaching 105. Her daughter, Linda Ferrell (Urbana High Class of 1961), said Mom never drank or smoked and exercised like the dickens. She was well into her 90s and still giving the treadmill in the basement of her Urbana home a daily workout.
Jean’s work ethic developed early on. She was 13 when her mother died, leaving her to “run the house for three brothers and her father,” said granddaughter Beth Anderson (Urbana High Class of 2000). An accomplished seamstress, she made clothes for the family, including wedding dresses.
Jean and her late husband, Ralph, moved to Urbana in 1940.
Monday’s party will be more subdued than Jean’s 100th birthday, when the family traveled to Florida to blow out all those candles.