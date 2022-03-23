Top of the Morning, March 23, 2022
The Champaign firefighters and police officers involved in Saturday’s charity hockey match at the UI Ice Arena aren’t going in cold turkey. They’ve been traveling to Danville to practice at Palmer Arena.
“We don’t want to look like a bunch of goofballs out there,” said co-organizer and firefighter Eliot Kraft.
Game time is 7 p.m., and admission is free. Dropping the ceremonial first puck will be Amber Oberheim and her daughters, who are the reason members of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 and Champaign PBPA 7 are taking the ice. Proceeds go to Peacemaker Project 703, the foundation formed by the family after Officer Chris Oberheim was killed in the line of duty last May.
“We’ll see how well they can skate,” Amber said. “It’s all for a good cause. Fun will be had, for sure.”
The night will include three periods of play and raffles in between. Not likely to happen: fights that sometimes break out in hockey. “We have to work the next day,” Kraft said, “so we’ll keep it friendly.”
The game was first scheduled for 2020, but COVID-19 ruined that. The idea of helping Peacemaker Project 703 gave everyone involved — from players to announcer Mike Namoff to Ice Arena manager Bill Zeman to volunteer refs, DJs and scorekeepers — incentive to try it again.
“It’s important to all of us to support her mission any way we can,” Kraft said. “Her mission is paramount.”