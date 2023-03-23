Starting in April and continuing through September, American Legion Post 24 will pay tribute to the six fire stations in Champaign with its monthly award for proper display of the U.S. flag. Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky said it’s a way to recognize “the valued commitment and first responder duties each of these stations provide.”
Recently, Post 24 presented flag awards to Illinois State Water Survey (March) and International Prep Academy (February).
Next month’s fire station recipient will be announced April 2 on Ann Rhoton’s “Standard Time” on WDWS 1400-AM.
Know of a business to nominate? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.