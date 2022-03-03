Top of the Morning, March 3, 2022
Thanks to BHRA for a well-organized and well- attended Career Fair on Wednesday in Bismarck, where 300-plus high school students spent the morning hearing from 23 speakers about their line of work. The News-Gazette was fortunate to set up shop in Mark Dodd’s English classroom, where High School Confidential correspondent Paili Davis stopped by to join in on the journalism discussion. A talented senior, Davis is the sixth Blue Devil to contribute to our student-run project.
The Career Fair was introduced in 2020 by business teacher Rachel Campbell and counselor Mendy Stephens. “Having the chance to talk to community members about what they do is really important for our students,” Campbell said. “We as teachers can only say so much.”
A reminder: Everyone in our multimedia newsroom is available to talk shop if your service club/classroom/church group/etc. would like us to visit. Call me at 217-898-4195 or email jrossow@news-gazette.com to line it up.