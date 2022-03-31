Top of the Morning, March 31, 2022
Our Mike Haile has done radio from all sorts of peculiar places, from a train platform in England to an MTD bus as it made its rounds in C-U. But Friday’s show might top them all.
Mike In The Morning will transition to Mike On The Side Of A Campus Building around 9 a.m. when he joins daughter Jennifer to rappel down the 13-story Hendrick House at the corner of Green Street and Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. If you can’t make it there to watch, tune in to WHMS 97.5-FM to listen as Haile does live play-by-play while hanging on for dear life.
He’ll be mic’d up by producer Ed Bond. Meanwhile, team-player Jennifer — who agreed to join Dad “because she wasn’t about to let me do it alone,” Mike said — will have an attached camera to video the descent to show to her second-graders at Barkstall Elementary in Champaign.
The first-time event — a fundraiser for Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation’s “Ag in the Classroom” program — will see 60 or so brave souls rappel from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I’m glad to support this community project both on the air and through our funds raised,” Mike said.
We’ll have pictures and a video story — as well as a podcast of Haile’s show — at news-gazette.com.