Of the 18 local hosts for this week’s IHSA boys’ basketball state finals, Jill Tompkins might have the most time on her hands.
“Most of Tuscola is going to have an idea of what to do in (Champaign-Urbana),” Tompkins said. “I guess if they need restaurant suggestions, I can provide those.”
Tuscola’s proximity to State Farm Center — and familiarity with all things C-U — minimizes Tompkins’ role this week, but she’ll still touch base with the Douglas County school to offer help. Last year, she had her hands full as host for Scales Mound, which traveled some 250 miles.
A product of tiny Tri-City High, Tompkins enjoyed teaming with a Class 1A program that was “considered the ‘Hoosiers’ team at the tournament,” she said. “A super small town, their first time here, the excitement, the anticipation. It was so much fun to see.”
This year, her husband, Jason, will show Scales Mound around, the couple quickly accepting the offer from Visit Champaign County organizer Mike Koon. Jill and Jason had a ball in 2022 “and couldn’t wait to do it again,” Jill said. “I was happy to get Mike’s email.”
Thanks to Jill, Jason and these 14 hosts for their volunteer work this week:
Alexa Waller
- (Waterloo Gibault)
Dee Shonkwiler
- (Cornerstone Christian)
Terry Holleman and Leroy Schluter (Teutopolis)
John Elliott
- (DePaul College Prep)
Joanne Zunich
- (Rockridge)
Kyle Mills
- (Bloomington Central Catholic)
Rod Stoll
- (St. Ignatius)
Kirk Builta
- (Chicago Simeon)
Don Wauthier
- (Metamora)
Todd Salen
- (East St. Louis)
Joe Tomlinson and Jim Butler
- (New Trier)
Walter Pierce
- (Benet)
Richard King
- (Downers Grove North)
Bob Hawkins (Moline)