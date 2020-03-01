Top of the Morning, March 1, 2020
Know of a business to nominate? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.
That the Certificate of Appreciation comes from an American Legion post has extra meaning to Doug Miller, CEO of the Illinois Crop Improvement Association in north Champaign.
Miller, 50, helps coach the rifle team at Iroquois West High in Gilman. The program — one of the few left in the state — is made possible by sponsorship provided by American Legion Post 700 in Thawville.
Rifle teams are “a rare thing these days,” said Miller, a member of the team during his high school days at Iroquois West (Class of ’87).
On Wednesday, Chuck Zelinksy of American Legion Post 24 in Champaign delivered a plaque recognizing proper display of the American flag. Miller plans to give the award prominent display, right next to the Illinois Crop Improvement Association’s other noteworthy achievements at the office on Research Road.
Miller, with the company since 1994 and CEO for six years, said the flag’s upkeep wasn’t always a priority. That’s no longer the case, with 24 full-timers making sure Old Glory — easy to spot from Interstate 57 — is in tip-top shape.
“Proud to be an American,” Miller said.
News-Gazette