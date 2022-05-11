Top of the Morning, May 11, 2022
After Friday night’s ceremony in the gym, Shiloh’s graduating seniors will line the circle drive in front of the high school — still in their caps and gowns — for a procession of well-wishers.
It’s a Hume (population: 495) tradition that dates at least 50 years.
“Being in a small community like ours, we have the privilege of knowing all the kids who graduate,” David Smith said. “The reception line means a lot to all of us. And being able to do it (again) means that much more.”
Smith, who farms and serves as school board president, has been on both sides of the tradition. He stood in line after graduating in 1992, then walked the line for daughter Meredith in 2019. On Friday, another daughter, Caroline, graduates.
Twenty-four seniors will take part in Friday’s ceremony, the first of 49 involving area high schools (we’ll salute every senior in an upcoming special section). Shiloh’s graduates in 2021 and 2020 didn’t get the full circle-drive treatment due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Everything got turned on its ears,” Shiloh Principal Beth Harbaugh said. “Getting back to it means the world to everyone. I know the parents are looking forward to it. It’s a chance for them and the students to share their happiness.”