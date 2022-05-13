Top of the Morning, May 13, 2022
Are you looking for a post-Mother’s Day surprise for Mom? Or planning early for Father’s Day? Well, the Kappa Kappa Gamma CU Alumnae Club has an event for you.
The organization is holding its 52nd flower sale this weekend at Champaign’s Indian Acres Swim Club (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday).
“We really appreciate Indian Acres,” Kappa flower sale chair Gail McWilliams said. “They make it possible for us to do this.”
McWilliams was at Indian Acres on Wednesday, checking the setup. “Flowers everywhere,” she said.
There are single plants and flats in all different sizes.
”It’s not unusual for people to buy a lot at the sale,” McWilliams said.
Proceeds from the sale go to DREAAM (Driven to Reach Excellence and Academic Achievement for Males). After last year’s sale, the organization received a check for $6,350, one of the largest in the history of the event.
It was the first time for the sale since the pandemic forced it to be called off in 2020. It marked a happy return in 2021.
“It was fantastic,” McWilliams said. “We got a lot of people who said ‘We’re so glad you’re back.’ That made it all worthwhile.”
McWilliams has been involved in the flower sale for years.
”I think it’s very important for us to support our community and this is a way that we can do that,” she said.
Over the years, the Kappa flower sale has provided more than $115,000 to nonprofits, mostly in the area.
Each winter, the Kappa members vote on which nonprofit to support with the upcoming sale. More than 30 groups have received funds.
DREAAM is in its second year as a gift recipient. Like last year, DREAAM participants will help with the sale.
The plants are from Ropp’s Flower Factory.
McWilliams expects another great turnout for the flower sale.
The group takes preorders. McWilliams said there are many repeat customers from previous years.
Urbana resident McWilliams is a longtime teacher in Champaign-Urbana.