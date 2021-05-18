Top of the Morning, May 18, 2021
Mark you calendar
7 P.M. WEDNESDAY
Local cyclists will take part in a nationwide Ride of Silence, leaving on an 8-mile trek from the parking lot east of the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign. Anyone can participate, said Prairie Cycle Club President Sue Jones, who anticipates a strong turnout because of recent fatal accidents involving cyclists in Champaign County.
“It is a powerful group experience that can bring healing, appreciation and resolve,” Jones said.
Before the ride starts, those in attendance will have a chance to say who they’re honoring with their presence. The group then will travel through C-U with a slow-moving, tightly grouped message of safety.
“I just want people to slow down,” Jones said. “We’re all out there trying to get someplace. Everyone just needs to be careful and pay attention.”
C-U has participated in the Ride of Silence since 2007, and it’s never been more important, Charlie Smyth of Champaign County Bikes said: “With three bicyclists killed ... over the past three years, not including those seriously injured, I’m very concerned that we are backsliding locally.”
10 A.M. TODAY
C-U mayors Deb Feinen and Diane Marlin will join Doug Fink and Marc Changnon of the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club on “Penny For Your Thoughts” on WDWS 1400-AM. The occasion: It’s C-U Kiwanis Day — there’s a proclamation to prove it — in honor of the club’s 100th birthday (it was founded May 18, 1921).
Also, Saturday marks the return of the Kiwanis Club’s annual pancake breakfast (7 to 11 a.m. at Bromley Hall).