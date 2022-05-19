Top of the Morning, May 19, 2022
When the new Casey’s truck stop opened May 5 at the busy intersection of Illinois 1 and 9 in Hoopeston, store manager Robert Sloan figured the line of customers would be long.
Nearly two weeks later, business remains brisk. “I thought it’d slow down a bit,” Sloan said. “We’re still non-stop busy.”
Specials on mega slices of pizza, fountain drinks and coffee will continue through May at the store, which is bigger than most Casey’s and employs 30. Opening Day also signaled a relationship with The News-Gazette, now available at the 24/7 operation.
“The response from the community has been great,” said Sloan (Danville High Class of 2011). “It’s been fun to see.”
