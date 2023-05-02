Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
This week’s Kappa Kappa Gamma flower sale is a chance for Sue Young and her sorority sisters not only to help our community, but to rekindle friendships, too.
Might the hard-charging, good-hearted women break curfew over the weekend?
“You bet your bippy,” said Young, 84, who was on hand when the flower sale first started 53 years ago. “Actually, we’re all exhausted by the time it’s over.”
In Year 1, Young said the sale was held in someone’s garage in Urbana and another in Champaign.
It’s grown considerably over the decades — in flowers and contributions ($121,566 to local nonprofits since ‘69). Proceeds from this year’s two-day event go to DREAAM (Driven to Reach Excellence and Academic Achievement for Males).
“It’s gotten bigger and better,” said Young, a 1961 University of Illinois grad.
The pre-Mother’s Day tradition takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Indian Acres in Champaign. Two truckloads from Ropp’s Flower Factory in Gibson City will arrive Thursday, kicking off a busy stretch for Young and a dozen or so volunteers.
Perfect.
“There was no sale (in 2020) because of the pandemic,” Young said. “When we had it the next year, it kind of pepped us all up. It’s a win-win. It’s good for us in that it keeps us in touch with each other, and it makes an impact in the community.”