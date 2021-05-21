Late last June, the nice people at the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County held a one-of-a-kind garage sale featuring unique items salvaged from renovated Champaign schools.
It was a big hit, raising about $14,000.
“That was the first really big sale we had out there,” said Rich Cahill, PACA’s director of salvage. “We did really well because Champaign Central let us have a lot of the shop equipment.
“Everything you could think of. A lot of big-ticket items.”
Well, PACA is doing it again. This time, it is being called an inventory-reduction sale.
It’s another chance for the public to buy theater seats from Champaign Central or lockers from Edison Middle School.
This year’s edition is scheduled for Saturday at two sites: PACA’s main storage facility at 1302 Parkland Court in Champaign (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and its main retail location at 44 E. Washington in Champaign (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
The sale also includes doors, windows, work tables, maple counter tops, shelves and more.
PACA received a donation from the late C-U Realtor Tom Gillespie.
“We got two or three trailer loads of stuff he had saved from his buildings,” Cahill said.
Cahill is hoping for a good crowd for the sale. Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 80s, with no rain expected.
PACA’s retail location just returned to its normal store hours in early May.
Officials with the group are recommending that customers wear masks.