Happy to announce that we’re accepting nominations for the next Forty Under 40 class.
It’s Year 16 of the popular Central Illinois Business magazine initiative — sponsored since Day 1 by Busey Bank — in which we’ve had a blast honoring 600 community difference-makers. Those selected by a panel of judges wlll be invited to The News-Gazette for portraits and interviews and will be featured in the October issue of CIB.
The Class of ‘23 — along with family and friends — will be celebrated at a banquet on Oct. 19 at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.
The nomination process continues through July 26. Visit news-gazette.com for a nomination form or reach out to me at jrossow@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8261.