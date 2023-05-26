University of Illinois men’s basketball coaching legend Lou Henson had interests off the court. Like playing bridge.
The late Henson is being honored this week during the Illini Regional Bridge Tournament at Champaign’s Holiday Inn. Friday’s session is called Lou Henson Day. His wife, Mary, will be among the players competing in the Lou Henson Memorial Open Pairs event, teaming with Wes Seitz.
Coach Henson was active in the local bridge community, playing regularly at the local club at Ginger Creek. The Hensons often hosted bridge at their home in Champaign.
The Illini Regional has been held annually since the 1990s. Coach Henson was a regular participant.
The event is back after going on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a high-rated tournament,” said Champaign’s Karen Walker, tournament chair and a longtime bridge instructor. “It’s the first tournament we’ve had since Lou died. He was an extremely popular bridge player here.”
Champaign-Urbana has a talented bridge community.
“We’ve got a lot of really excellent players here who travel to tournaments,” Walker said. “And we’ve got a lot of newcomers too. People of all abilities.”
Most of the players in the tournament are from the region, but some travel from as far away as Georgia. On Wednesday, there were 150 players competing.
For more information, go to illinibridge.com.