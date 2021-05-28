Summer Sounds are back in Danville — all the way until Labor Day weekend.
The annual free concert series kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with The Royal Hounds.
After a limited schedule in 2020 because of COVID-19, the series is expanding to 14 Friday shows.
“These are really good, popular bands that are going to be here,” said Amy McKinley, president of the board for Downtown Danville Inc.
The concerts are held in downtown Danville at Temple Plaza.
Before COVID-19, the normal run for the Summer Sounds was 10 weeks.
McKinley said local businesses are receptive to the return of a full-time summer series.
“I think there’s this pent up interest and desire to do something great and have fun and bring the community together,” McKinley said.
Classic Homes Realty is serving as the title sponsor.
McKinley said businesses in downtown Danville are staying open late and participating in scheduled activities, including the first Family Fun Night on June 4.
Summer Sounds will include a mix of genres, including rock, pop and country.
“A nice variety of bands,” McKinley said. “Very popular local bands.”
McKinley has been involved with Summer Sounds since 2017.
“We really want to create a hub for all of Danville and the surrounding area downtown,” McKinley said. “People have always enjoyed it.”
There is no mask requirement.
“We certainly encourage them to be safe and do what they feel comfortable with,” McKinley said.