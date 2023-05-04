Athena

The Athena Award

 Provided

The Athena Award, which since 1989 has celebrated outstanding women in business and the community in Champaign County, is back after a year’s break. Nominations are being taken by new sponsor Executive Club of Champaign County through June 16 (visit news-gazette.com for the online form). Winners of the Athena and Athena Young Professional Award will be celebrated Sept. 28 at Pear Tree Estate in Champaign.

Executive Club took the Athena baton from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, the transition resulting in a one-year hiatus.

Athena winners

2021 — Hope Wheeler

2020 — Sharon Allen

2019 — Christy Devocelle

2018 — Deb Feinen

2017 — Deb Reardanz

2016 — Denise Martin

2015 — Amy Randolph

2014 — Sandi Jones

2013 — Bianca Green

2012 — Cindy Somers

2011 — Lori Gold Patterson

2010 — Lynne Barnes

2009 — Kathleen Holden

2008 — Jane Hays

2007 — Donna Greene

2006 — Jayne DeLuce

2005 — Sue Grey

2004 — Beth Katsinas

2003 — Diane Friedman

2002 — Traci Nally

2001 — Lyn Jones

2000 — Linda Hamilton

1999 — Anita Broeren

1998 — Theresa Grentz

1997 — Zelema Harris

1996 — Shirley Anderson

1995 — Mary McGrath

1994 — Linda Mills

1993 — Jan Kiley

1992 — Nanette Fisher

1991 — Gloria Dauten

1990 — Elizabeth Curzon

1989 — Ruth Jones

Young Professional

2021 — Elizabeth Sullard

2020 — Laura Gerhold

2019 — Abby Hendren

2018 — Laura Edwards

2017 — Carly McCrory

2016 — Cynthia Bruno

2015 — Katie Bermingham

2014 — Amy Rademaker

2013 — Laura Frerichs

2012 — Sarah Zehr Gantz

2011 — Rhiannon Clifton