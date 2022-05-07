Top of the Morning, May 7, 2022
Two weekends ago, the C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League held its annual “Skills Day” to show kids of varying degrees of ability how they’d be able to hit, throw and run the bases when the first pitch is thrown on Opening Day.
As the players greeted each other and their coaches, commissioner Tom Grey saw the joy return in a way he hadn’t seen during two shortened seasons limited by COVID-19 mitigations.
“What I saw a lot of was big, huge smiles and players hugging each other and hugging their coaches, and we haven’t done a whole lot of that in a few years,” Grey said. “It really not only motivated the kids to get excited about it, but our whole committee, our staff, our teams, we can’t wait to get the kids on the field.”
The league, which features 11 to 12 kids on each of its 10 teams, was originally supposed to kick off on Tuesday, but stormy weather means opening day will be Saturday, when all 10 teams will play at AMBUCS Park in Urbana.
“I’m 66, and I’m getting giddy about it,” Grey said. “I keep telling the team that I’ve been with for 20-some years (each season) that one of these days, I’m going to retire. And they keep saying, ‘No, you’re not.’ This season, when we started out, I said, ‘I’m not retiring any time soon. This is too much fun.’”
We’ll have a video story from Opening Day at news-gazette.com.