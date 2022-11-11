Top of the Morning, Nov. 11, 2022
No need for Joe DeLuce to go into special training for his upcoming honorary gig.
DeLuce, the longtime executive director of the Champaign Park District, will be the grand marshal at this year’s Parade of Lights in downtown Champaign. So fitting because DeLuce started the annual celebration in 2001.
This year’s parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 26. The theme is the Island of Misfit Toys.
“The key is to show up,” DeLuce said.
Well, actually, there is one skill he needs.
“I may have to work on my wave,” DeLuce said.
DeLuce will ride in lead vehicle with his wife Jayne. He’s hoping for a warm night because the lead vehicle is usually a convertible.
DeLuce is in his final year with the Champaign Park District. He is retiring on Dec. 31 making the parade one of his final official acts.
This will be DeLuce’s first time as a grand marshal. He is following some big footsteps. His late father-in-law Jim Turpin served as grand marshal at the Parade of Lights a few years back.
The Parade starts near the former News-Gazette building and makes a speedy dash through downtown. It lasts about an hour.
There will be 30 to 40 floats included.
The Parade is now run by the City Center Partnership. For information, call its office at 217-352-2400.