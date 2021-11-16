Top of the Morning, Nov. 16, 2021
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the kids who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Unity senior Maddie Reed (Instagram: @mads._reed; Snapchat: @sb22vb).
This time of year is especially meaningful for Reed and her fellow student council members.
Capping another successful Thanksgiving Food Drive, the Rockets this week will make deliveries to 67 households in Unit 7, providing meals for more than 350 people.
“It makes us feel good to give back to families in our community who could use the help,” said Reed, in her fourth year on student council.
Student council’s food drive can be traced to the early 1980s, but records show the Rockets were handing out canned goods as early as 1966. The kids adjusted during the pandemic, shifting to a money-raising campaign last year that continued this fall (more in Friday’s High School Confidential). the initiative kicked off with a haunted house on Oct. 23 and included placing collection boxes in classrooms and around town, as area businesses came up big.
A four-year participant in volleyball, girls’ basketball and softball (the sport she’ll play at Parkland College), Reed said “I like doing everything. I’m really looking forward to playing my other sports (basketball and softball) and having prom and getting to do all the things we missed out on last year.”