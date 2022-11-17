Top of the Morning, Nov. 17, 2022
Notes from the newsroom
Parade magazine’s conversion to digital is official, its final print issue running in last Sunday’s News-Gazette.
We’ll continue to make the popular weekend supplement available, however, at news-gazette.com. Parade will be included in our Sunday e-Edition (section P), which publishes at 5 a.m. Click on “Today’s Paper” on our homepage or download The News-Gazette mobile app to get started.
Need help accessing our e-Edition?
Email me at jrossow@news-gazette.com or reach out to our Bob Cicone at 217-393-8242 or bcicone@news-gazette.com.
Since we don’t publish on Thanksgiving, the hulking holiday inserts will be included in Wednesday’s print editions. The $4 issue will include 12 Black Friday inserts as well as several promotional pages featuring local advertisers.
Not a subscriber? We’ll have single copies available in our parking lot at 2101 Fox Drive at 6 a.m. Wednesday — with complimentary donuts from Ye Olde Donut Shoppe.