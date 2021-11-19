The fancily decorated trees and wreaths are back. And not just on your computer screens.
After going all virtual in 2020 because of COVID-19, the Festival of Trees will be held in person Saturday and Sunday at Champaign’s Hilton Garden Inn. The 26th annual event is hosted by the Junior League of Champaign-Urbana. It serves as a fundraiser for the community.
“We’ve definitely grown since we got this started. Just more involvement. More businesses and sponsors, which is great, because then the room is full and beautiful and provides more opportunity for us to raise money for the community,” said Lisa Harpst, chairwoman of the group’s events committee.
The Junior League is thrilled to have the event live after last year. The group wanted to keep the online component, too, for “those who can’t attend or aren’t comfortable attending in person,” Harpst said.
The trees and wreaths are up for auction and/or given away as raffle prizes.
“You can spend as little as $1 and take home an 8-foot tree,” Harpst said.
Virtual bidding starts at 5 p.m. Friday, with a Facebook Live tour of the room at 5:30. Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Masks are required for anyone attending.
As of Wednesday, there were 72 trees and wreaths set for the event. There are other items up for bid — bottles of wine, Horizon Hobby toys, vacations, etc.
New this year is the chance to get family holiday pictures taken by Krista Darling Photography The cost is $20 and will be available from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.