Top of the Morning, Nov. 19, 2022
Jackie Martin’s fifth-grade classroom at Urbana’s Thomas Paine Elementary School was a sight for all to see last week.
For the first time since before the pandemic, the longtime educator hosted an all-school science fair that allowed students the chance to learn about bats in an interactive way.
Caves and caverns were set up for tours, and Martin’s students gave an array of presentations to educate their classmates about the flying creatures.
“The students got to choose what kinds of topics they wanted, some were from a list and some were things they were just interested in,” Martin said. “We actually made some new projects that had never been done before. We tried to have as many hands-on activities so that when the kids came, they were more motivated to listen.”
Martin has hosted all-school fairs before that have covered topics related to history, math and science. The last time she did, her current students were in first grade.
“It was a really great circle for them to remember being able to come in first grade and now being able to be the actual presenters,” Martin said.
Students won’t soon forget the chance to explore the caverns, a rare opportunity in a notoriously cave-free part of Illinois.
“It’s just been really hard for the kids since COVID,” Martin said. “This is our first time being able to do something like this without restrictions, we just didn’t even try last year, and I think it was just that much more exciting, that it’s been so long since they got to do these kinds of things.”