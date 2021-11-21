Top of the Morning, Nov. 21, 2021
Happy 100th
Jessie Yardy, who turns 100 on Tuesday, makes it a point to say a prayer each day for everyone in her family.
It’s an impressive routine, considering she has six children, 20 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
This weekend, Jessie is on the receiving end of well-wishes.
On Saturday, she took part in a family celebration via Zoom that included a slideshow and videos. On Sunday, the birthday bash shifts to an in-person event: a drive-by reception for Jessie from 3-4 p.m. in the parking lot of the church she attends, Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church in Champaign.
An outgoing type with “a gift of hospitality,” Jessie had to adjust early on in the pandemic, visiting family and friends in her heated garage.
“Since vaccines, she has enjoyed having people in her home again,” son Bob said. “She enjoys reading, keeping up with friends, neighbors and her church community.”
Jessie and her late husband, Paul, moved to Urbana in 1965, the couple doing wonderful work on mission trips to India and Rwanda.
Her secret to staying young?
“Staying true in her Christian faith,” Bob said, “and trusting in the providence of God.”