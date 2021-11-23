Top of the Morning, Nov. 23, 2021
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the kids who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Urbana’s Park Mitchell (Instagram: @parkmitchell_).
The 17-year-old senior can’t wait for Thursday, and not just because his favorite team — the Chicago Bears — is on TV. The main draw is the return of one of our area’s best high school traditions: Urbana’s 50-year-old community Thanksgiving meal, organized by Mitchell and others involved in student senate.
“It’s a great way for us to give back to our community and help those around us,” he said.
Usually, the kids throw the Thanksgiving bash in the commons area. Because of the pandemic, however, it will be a grab-and-go on Thursday, students handing out 150 meals from 4 to 6 p.m. near Door No. 1 at the high school. Student senate adviser Yvonne Alvarez-Cortes said “there are aspects of the dinner we won’t be able to do, but the seniors are just happy to have one more dinner to do.”
Students are footing much of the bill this year. If you’d like to help out, reach out to Alvarez-Cortes at 708-580-6396 or yalvarez-cortes@usd116.org.
Mitchell, who will celebrate Thanksgiving with his parents (Audra and Brian) and dog (Moose), is headed to the University of Illinois and wants to pursue sports journalism. Besides student senate, he’s a two-sport athlete (cross-country, track), National Honor Society member, a volunteer with Salt & Light and an avid chess player.