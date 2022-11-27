Top of the Morning, Nov. 27, 2022
Jack Perry is a natural mascot. “I’ve always loved the ability to hype people up and interact with them,” the 16-year-old Urbana High junior said.
The kid behind Urbana’s Tiger outfit took it up a notch on Friday as Add A. Tude, the IHSA’s sportsmanship-promoting mascot. Perry jumped at the chance to roam Memorial Stadium for the Class 1A and 2A title games.
“It was awesome,” he said. “So many people.”
Accompanied by his dad, Robert, Jack spent the day high-fiving, fist-bumping and dancing — all while not saying a word. Tude isn’t supposed to talk after all.
“In difficult situations,” Jack said, “my dad was the voice.”
BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar is Jack’s role model. He’d like to follow Cosmo’s pawprints in college, blessed with the athletic ability and enthusiasm necessary in the mascot business.
The highlight of Friday’s experience? “The little kids and how excited they got,” he said. “It was really neat and I’d love to do it again.”